Towards Zero Hunger: PM to address India's Permanent Mission to UN

Towards Zero Hunger: PM to address Indias Permanent Mission to UN
Highlights

New Delhi: The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, at its headquarters in New York, will be hosting an event on Tuesday, to commemorate India's significant contribution towards achieving Zero Hunger, in line with Sustainable Development Goal-2. The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations formally refers to the Indian delegation to the United Nations.

The occasion will have a message shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several eminent guests are expected to be in attendance. It will witness opening remarks by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj and keynote addresses by Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

N R Narayana Murthy, founder & chairman emeritus of Infosys, and Madhu Pandita Dasa, chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation will also be in attendance.

The event, titled Achievements in Food Security: India's Strides Towards Sustainable Development Goals, deliberates on the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India and The Akshaya Patra Foundation towards achieving this goal. It also recognises Akshaya Patra’s dedication and deliverance towards alleviating hunger both in India and overseas, over the last 23 years.

