Traffic curbs in Delhi as Kanwar enters final leg

New Delhi: To deal with the rush of Kanwariyas on the eve of Shiv Ratri, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said restrictions will be imposed on the movement of buses and commercial vehicles in the national capital from 9 am to 12 midnight.

It also issued a traffic advisory informing people about road closures and alternative routes. A large number of devotees are expected to visit the Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area and this could affect traffic. Congestion is likely along Ring Road, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Yudhister Setu and Boulevard Road, the advisory stated.

To ensure smooth traffic management and public safety, restrictions will be imposed on the movement of buses and commercial vehicles from 9 am to 12 midnight, it read.

Vehicular movement on Yudhister Setu from Tis Hazari to Shahdara will be restricted for all buses and commercial vehicles.

On Boulevard Road, the movement of commercial vehicles will not be allowed from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Tis Hazari. Their movement will also be prohibited on Lothian Road from GPO Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate during the specified hours, the advisory said. To regulate the flow of traffic, diversions will be put in place at key locations, including Kashmiri Gate metro station’s gate no. 5 on Boulevard Road near the ascending foot of Yudhister Setu, near the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road, and at GPO Chowk, it said.

These diversions are intended to redirect commercial vehicles away from the heavily congested areas and towards alternative routes, it added. Traffic police said commercial vehicles coming from the Hanuman Mandir side via Ring Road and headed towards Tis Hazari will be diverted from the out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

These vehicles will take a longer route via Ring Road, Yamuna Marg, Raj Niwas Marg, Rajpur Road, Dr. Karnwal Road and reach Baraf Khana Chowk, from where they can continue towards their destinations, they said. Buses and commercial vehicles coming from the Tis Hazari side and moving towards Yudhister Setu will also be rerouted, the advisory said.