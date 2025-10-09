Traffic restrictions in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said traffic will be restricted in Vasant Kunj due to the complete closure of one carriageway on Master Plan Road (Masoodpur to Aruna Asaf Ali Marg).

The closure will stay from October 8 to October 22, during which period, cement-concrete road construction work will be carried out by the Delhi Development Authority, police said.

Residents of Sectors B-10, B-9, and B-8 have been advised to use Nelson Mandela Marg for entry and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg for exit during the period, police said in an advisory.

Traffic movement at the Masoodpur Red Light on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Marg will be restricted to two-way operation only, they said.

The right turn from Sector B-8 towards the T-point of Sector B-10 on Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, as well as the right turn for commuters coming from Kishangarh towards Sector B-10, will remain closed for the duration of the construction work. “There will be no right turn towards Bhagwan Mahavir Marg (B-10), nor will U-turns be permitted. School buses, vans, and parents dropping (off) or picking up students should plan their routes in advance to avoid congestion,” the advisory said.