Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead At BJP MP's Residence In Assam

The lifeless body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered hanging at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajdeep Roy in Silchar, Assam, on Saturday evening, as confirmed by law enforcement authorities.



The police retrieved the body and transferred it to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination. The young boy, named Rajdeep Roy (sharing the same name as the BJP MP), was a fifth-grade student and had been residing at the MP's house alongside his mother and older sister for a number of years, according to his family.

A relative informed the media that they originally hailed from the Palong Ghat region in Cachar district. The boy's mother worked as domestic help at MP Rajdeep Roy's residence. Seeking improved educational opportunities for her two children, she brought them to Silchar a few years ago.

Upon receiving the news, the BJP MP promptly returned home. He later informed the media that the room's door (where the boy's body was discovered) had been locked from the inside. Upon breaking open the door, the child was found unconscious. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital and receiving medical attention, the boy's condition deteriorated, and he was declared deceased.

Preliminary evidence points toward suicide, as both the family members and preliminary investigations suggest. According to sources, the boy had expressed frustration with his mother for not providing him with a mobile phone to play video games.

The boy's mother had left for about 40 minutes to purchase groceries, leaving her daughter behind. During her absence, the boy requested her mobile phone to play games, but she declined. Upon her return, she found the room door closed from the inside, as Rajdeep Roy explained. While initial indications point to suicide, Roy expressed skepticism about the cause of death.

Despite initial leads pointing towards suicide, Roy asserted uncertainty. He consulted district law enforcement authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Described as a bright student by Roy, the boy's untimely demise was a personal loss to the MP and his family. Roy remarked on the child's aptitude and interactions, highlighting his grief over the tragic incident.

Authorities have thoroughly examined the house and its surroundings, with cooperation from all involved parties. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement seeks to establish a complete understanding of the circumstances.