Tragic Accident Claims Lives Of Seven Women In Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur District

In Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district, tragedy struck as a speeding lorry collided with a stationary mini-bus from behind, resulting in the crushing death of seven women.

The mini-bus, which was carrying 19 passengers, including 15 women, had been returning from Dharmasala. The fatal incident occurred while the women were seated at the front of the van on the side median, as the mini-bus had a punctured tire. Fortunately, others had ventured out to seek a mechanic when the accident took place.

A fast-moving lorry collided with the immobile mini-bus from the rear, causing it to topple onto the women, tragically claiming the lives of seven individuals. The victims, namely Meena, Settu, Deivanai, Devaki, Kalanithi, Savithri, and Geetanjali, lost their lives on the spot, while the remaining passengers were rushed to Tirupathur government hospital for medical attention.



Tirupathur District Collector Bhaskara Pandian visited the hospital to offer his condolences to the families of the deceased women. He also informed that Chief Minister MK Stalin had inquired about the accident and directed the provision of necessary medical care to the injured individuals.

