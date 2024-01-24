Tragic Death Prompts Delhi Government Inquiry Into Alleged School Assault

The demise of a 12-year-old Class 6 student from a government school in Shastri Nagar, north Delhi, has prompted the Delhi government to launch an investigation, as reported by an official on Tuesday. The incident occurred on January 20, nine days after the boy was reportedly attacked by senior students at the school. The police conducted a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, with the results pending.



A senior police officer revealed that the autopsy was carried out by a panel of three doctors formed by the Delhi government at the police's request. Legal actions, based on the post-mortem findings, are anticipated. The family filed a verbal complaint alleging assault by senior students and also accused a private doctor of medical negligence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena urged the family to file a written complaint, assuring that further legal action would be taken accordingly. In response, the Delhi government issued a statement on Tuesday, confirming an inquiry into the matter by a committee. The school head has been directed to submit a formal report, and the committee is expected to file its findings within two days.

The government expressed condolences to the grieving family and clarified that the incident occurred outside the school premises. The statement highlighted the initiation of a prompt inquiry, including counseling for students to promote a positive mental state and prevent potential incidents.

According to the boy's father, Rahul Sharma, his son sustained injuries on January 11, after being assaulted by Class 9 and 10 students while leaving the washroom. Sharma took his son to a government hospital, where he received initial medical attention and was referred to the orthopedic department, which was closed. Subsequently, the family sought care from a private doctor, but the boy's health deteriorated, leading to his death on January 20.

Sharma claimed to have investigated the assault with the help of two students who confirmed the incident but couldn't identify the assailants. The family reported that the school administration assured them of taking action after the alleged assault.