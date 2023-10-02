Tragic Drowning Accident Claims Two Doctors' Lives In Kerala River

Two individuals tragically drowned when the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into a river in the Ernakulam district of Kerala in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local law enforcement authorities.



The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Gothuruth. The two victims, identified as Adwaith and Ajmal, both 29-year-old doctors, were returning from a birthday celebration along with three other friends, all of whom were healthcare professionals, when the accident transpired. Apparently, the driver had relied on Google Maps for navigation and had mistakenly followed the directions into the Periyar river, thinking it was a flooded road.

The low visibility due to heavy rainfall at the time further compounded the situation. Notably, there were no barricades or signboards indicating the presence of the river, which may have contributed to the unfortunate incident.

Local residents promptly rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue efforts, and they also alerted the fire service personnel and the police. Fortunately, three of the passengers were successfully rescued by the combined efforts of local residents and fire and rescue personnel. They were subsequently taken to the nearest hospital, where they received first aid and were discharged.

The two deceased doctors had been working in the emergency ward at the AR Super Speciality Hospital in Kodungallur. Following the incident, the police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and initiated inquest proceedings to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.