Train Mishap Prevented In Thrissur As Loco Pilot Acts Swiftly After Tree Branches Fall On Moving Train

A potential railway tragedy was averted in Thrissur, Kerala, after tree branches fell on the Jamnagar–Tirunelveli Express. The loco pilot's prompt response ensured passenger safety. Rail services were disrupted for 1.5 hours.
A serious railway accident was narrowly avoided on Sunday morning in Kerala’s Thrissur district when tree branches crashed onto the moving Jamnagar–Tirunelveli Express near the Cheruthuruthy Kalamandalam railway bridge.
The incident occurred as the train passed under a bridge when large tree limbs suddenly fell, damaging the overhead electric lines. Thanks to the alertness of the loco pilot, the train was brought to an immediate stop, preventing a possible disaster.
Rail traffic was halted on both tracks for about one and a half hours to facilitate clearing operations. No injuries were reported among passengers, and train services resumed once the debris was removed and tracks were secured.
The incident comes amid Kerala’s early monsoon onset, which has already led to the closure of schools across five districts—Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kasaragod—due to heavy rainfall alerts issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
In response to the severe weather conditions, the Kerala government has initiated precautionary steps. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level review meeting, confirming that pre-monsoon safety preparations have been completed in all districts. The state has requested nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and ordered preventive evacuations in areas vulnerable to landslides.
Emergency control rooms have been activated in all taluk offices, and the District Disaster Management Authority is operating 24/7. Citizens can contact helplines 1077 for district-level emergencies and 1070 for state-wide concerns.