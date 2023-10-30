'Transfer of Rs 338 cr tentatively established': SC denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing charges of corruption and money laundering in the excise policy scam case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SNV Bhatti delivered the judgment denying bail to Sisodia .

The apex court has directed that Sisodia's trial be completed within six to eight months.

It further added that within three months, if the trial proceeds slowly, Sisodia can file an application for bail again.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Khanna said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established.

A detailed judgement is awaited.

In July, the Delhi High Court denied bail to Sisodia in the 2021-22 excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had said that Sisodia was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.

On October 20, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

The court directed counsels for accused persons – Kuldeep Singh, Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Rajesh Joshi, and more – to inspect un-relied documents in the Delhi Excise policy case at CBI Headquarters, and adjourned the matter till November 22.