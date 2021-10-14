Tribal handicrafts to adorn Indian High Commissions abroad

New Delhi: Trifed (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited) will soon be adorning the country's High Commissions abroad with India's GI (geographical indication) tagged products and AP will find a place of pride in it.

Trifed markets 56 GI tagged products, owing to their tribal origin/involvement, from among more than 300 registered Indian GIs.

GI registration of 21 potential products has already been initiated under the mentorship of Padma Shri Dr Rajnikant Dwivedi. This will increase the number of GI products marketed by Trifed to 77 GI products. Four of these potential products are from Andhra Pradesh.

Trifed in association with MEA (ministry of external affairs) aims at promoting the rich culture and its heritage on a global platform through Indian Consulates abroad.

Bandaru Laddu, Bobbili Veena, Venkatagiri Sari, Srikalahasti Kalamkari, Tholu Bommalata (puppet show), Araku Valley Arabica Coffee, Allagadda Stone Carving, Udayagiri Wooden Cutlery, Etikoppaka Wooden Toys, Durgi Stone Carvings, Banganapalle Mangoes, Mangalagiri Saris and Fabrics, Guntur Sannam, Tirupati Laddu, Uppada Jamdani Sari, Budithi Bell, Brass Craft, Pedana Kalamkari and Kondapalli Bommalu have already been included the GI list in the past. Most of these would be seen at the High Commissions globally soon, it is learnt.

The GI aims at protecting and reviving the traditional mastery that the Indian tribal folks possess, in producing some of the most exotic products. Trifed, is working to include four more products from Andhra Pradesh out of 177 products more in the country. The department has, however, not disclosed the identity of the four products.

This is a part of the effort in working extensively towards realising the importance of protecting and promoting agricultural, natural or manufactured goods with specific geographical characteristics thereby contributing in preservation of invaluable treasures of Incredible India.

The 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' corner in the High Commissions is being set up as part of a global initiative, in collaboration with Trifed, to promote products that tribal groups across India have been creating for centuries.

Trifed's GI intervention and setting up of Atma Nirbhar corner in Indian missions abroad aim at safeguarding the interests of the original producers as well as that of the product and ensure that the producer avails optimum cost for their premium goods even in the highly competitive market scenario, ensure recognition of indigenous products both in India and the global market, revive diminishing art and craft from a tribal specific geographical location.