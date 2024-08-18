Trinamool Congress Divided Over Kolkata Police Commissioner's Role In Trainee Doctor Case

A rift has emerged within the Trinamool Congress over the handling of a high-profile rape and murder case in Kolkata. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a Rajya Sabha MP from the party, has called for a thorough CBI investigation, including questioning Kolkata's Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. This demand has been publicly opposed by senior party leader Kunal Ghosh.

Ray expressed his concerns on social media, stating, "CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is crucial to understand who spread the suicide narrative and why." He raised questions about the demolition of a hall wall and the delayed use of sniffer dogs in the investigation.

The case involves the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI, citing inadequate progress in the local police investigation.

Kunal Ghosh, while supporting the call for justice, strongly disagreed with Ray's stance on questioning the Police Commissioner. He defended Goyal, stating, "After receiving information, he tried his best. The Commissioner was personally involved, and the investigation was progressing positively."

The victim's family alleges they were initially informed of a suicide, raising suspicions about the case's handling. Questions have also arisen regarding renovation work near the crime scene, which some suggest may have destroyed crucial evidence.

This internal disagreement highlights the complexities surrounding the case and the pressures facing both the Trinamool Congress and law enforcement as they navigate this sensitive investigation.