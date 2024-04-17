Trinamool Congress Organizes Ram Navami Shobha Yatra: A Political Turnaround

In competitive politics, the unexpected can happen. Previously, Trinamool Congress leaders were opposed to Ram Navami celebrations, but now the party has organized a Shobha Yatra. The event took place in Howrah, West Bengal, as announced earlier by the Trinamool Congress. This decision is significant, especially considering the history of violence during Ram Navami in Howrah in 2023. Led by Prasun Banerjee, a Lok Sabha candidate from the area, the Trinamool's Ram Navami rally reflects the ongoing political rivalry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over such celebrations in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of hindering Ram Navami celebrations, prompting a response from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who warned of potential riots at such rallies. The government of West Bengal, under her leadership, declared Ram Navami a public holiday for the first time, a decision criticized by the BJP as belated.

The state has a history of clashes during Ram Navami, with the festival becoming politicized over the years. Following violent incidents, both the TMC and BJP have traded accusations of instigating communal tensions. The TMC, previously skeptical of Ram Navami celebrations, has now actively participated in them, likely to counter BJP's narrative and broaden its political appeal. This strategic shift, including the Shobha Yatra and holiday declaration, underscores the dynamic nature of competitive politics.