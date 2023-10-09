Trinamool seeks three-point intervention by Governor in MGNREGA dues

Kolkata: In a brief 20-minute meeting with West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, the Trinamool Congress delegation has sought three-point intervention by the Governor in getting central dues released to the state government, especially for the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA.

The Governor, who is flying to Delhi on Monday night, reportedly assured the delegation led by Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to take up the matter with the Union government.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy said the meeting with the Governor was held in a cordial atmosphere and was fruitful.

Sources aware of the proceedings of the meeting, which was kept out-of-bounds for mediapersons, said the delegation members pointed out that around 21 lakh people in West Bengal have been denied their legitimate dues under the 100-day job scheme during the financial year 2021-22.

This is the first point wherein the delegation sought the intervention of the Governor.

Secondly, the delegation has sought the Governor’s intervention in getting clarification as to why the dues under this head have not been released for a long time.

Finally, the delegation has also sought the Governor’s intervention in ensuring that the pending dues are paid along with the interest accrued on it.

The delegation pointed out that this is necessary since under the MGNREGA rules, the dues to the workers have to be paid within 15-days since the last day of the master–roll, else 0.05 per cent interest has to be paid from the 15th day.

After meeting, Abhishek Banerjee announced the withdrawal of the sit-in demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan that started last Thursday.

“The Governor has assured us to take up the matter with the Union government within the next 24 hours. I hope that a solution in this matter will evolve soon,” he said.