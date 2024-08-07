Trinamool’s findings hint at internal sabotage in some seats in LS polls

Kolkata: The countdown has begun for a rejig in the organisational structure in the Trinamool Congress as preliminary internal findings have suggested some inner-party flaws playing a role in the defeat of the party’s candidates in certain Lok Sabha seats.

The same issues have resulted in a comparatively poor performance of the Trinamool in certain metro and urban pockets in West Bengal.

After the elections, the party leadership had sought reports from all elected and defeated candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

The elected MLAs and district party heads had analysed the results in their respective areas.

Party insiders said that most of the reports have been submitted and they hint towards severe internal flaws within the party.

The reports point towards deliberate inaction on part of a section of the local leadership in ensuring the victory of the party candidate.

They also throw light on the more serious instances of internal sabotage.

The two Lok Sabha constituencies that have been specially pointed out in the preliminary reports are Raiganj in North Dinajpur District and Kanthi in East Midnapore District.

“The party leadership is taking an extremely strong stand with regard to such internal factors spoiling electoral prospects in certain pockets and is determined to take strict disciplinary action against the offenders.

“There is a high possibility of heads in the organisational structure of the party rolling in the days to come,” said a senior party leader and member of the state Cabinet who refused to be named.

Hints of organisational restructuring in the party were given by the Trinamool’s General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, while addressing the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally in central Kolkata on July 21.

While addressing the rally, he explained the reasons for his hiatus over a month after the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

“I was not visible in any political programme for the last one month. I was analysing the results during this interim period. You will see the results of the analysis within the next three months,” said Banerjee.



