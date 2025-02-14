Tripura CM takes holy bath in Sangam with family

Mahakumbh Nagar: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said he had a spiritually fulfilling experience taking a holy dip in the Sangam with his family on Thursday.

Following the ritual bath, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha shared his experience on the social media platform X, stating, “Today, I had the privilege of taking a bath in the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj.

The holy water, divine energy, and spiritual atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience.” He expressed that it was particularly special for him to witness the spiritual energy of the Mahakumbh and the faith of millions of devotees up close. Dr Saha wished for the prosperity and peace of Tripura, adding that he prayed to Maa Ganga for the happiness and well-being of the state. He emphasised that the holy bath at the Sangam purifies life and brings spiritual peace.