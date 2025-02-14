Live
- CM approves 7 new flyovers in Greater Hyderabad
- OU hosts faculty devpt prog on IFRS
- Ranveer Allahbadia petitions SC as legal troubles mount in 'India's Got Latent' row
- KCR to chair BRS state executive meet on Feb 19
- Maha govt to cut spending across all departments by 30 per cent
- 3 held for burglary, `3 crore property recovered
- FGG urges CM to ban single-use plastic in State
- Samsung unveils its most affordable 5G smartphone
- Cops nab 5 involved in dacoity
- Bandi visits Tibetan refugee centre in Bylakuppe, K’taka
Tripura CM takes holy bath in Sangam with family
Dr Manik Saha prays to Ganga Maiya for peace and prosperity of Tripura
Mahakumbh Nagar: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said he had a spiritually fulfilling experience taking a holy dip in the Sangam with his family on Thursday.
Following the ritual bath, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha shared his experience on the social media platform X, stating, “Today, I had the privilege of taking a bath in the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj.
The holy water, divine energy, and spiritual atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience.” He expressed that it was particularly special for him to witness the spiritual energy of the Mahakumbh and the faith of millions of devotees up close. Dr Saha wished for the prosperity and peace of Tripura, adding that he prayed to Maa Ganga for the happiness and well-being of the state. He emphasised that the holy bath at the Sangam purifies life and brings spiritual peace.