Troops will to keep J-K free from terror: Army commander

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma reviewed the counter-terrorism grid in Kishtwar and Udhampur, and called for maintaining constant vigil, officials said on Tuesday. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command on Monday visited the Basantgarh and Chhatru areas of Udhampur and Kishtwar districts, which have witnessed several terror incidents over the past couple of years.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, visited Chhatru and Basantgarh to review the counter-terrorism grid and operational preparedness of the units. During his visit, the Army Commander held detailed deliberations with commanders on ground, strategising robust measures to fortify the security architecture and maintain peace in the region,” a Defence spokesperson said on X.

He commended the leadership and the unwavering resolve of the troops in countering emerging threats. The Army commander reiterated the imperative of maintaining constant vigil and leveraging technology, underscoring the Northern Command’s steadfast resolve to keep Jammu and Kashmir free from terror.

The enduring commitment of troops remains central to this collective mission, he said.

The twin mountainous districts of Kishtwar and Udhampur have witnessed dozens of terror attacks and encounters over the past few years, showing an increasing trend in terror-related incidents, prompting security forces to enhance the security architecture by deploying additional units in high-altitude areas to prevent the revival of terrorism in the Jammu hills.