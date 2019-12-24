Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Truck carrying abandoned India Post aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Bengal

Truck carrying abandoned India Post aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Bengal
Highlights

The incident took place on National Highway-2 in the city.

The incident took place on National Highway-2 in the city. The aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in Durgapur city in Paschim Bardhaman district.

DURGAPUR: A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft was stuck under a bridge in Durgapur on Tuesday.

The incident took place on National Highway-2 in the city. The aircraft was stuck in the middle of the road in Durgapur city in Paschim Bardhaman district.

'The truck has been stuck here since last night. The officials of India post have reached and talks are underway in the police station," said a local present at the spot.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time24 Dec 2019 6:19 AM GMT

Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time

Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan provocating TDP
Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan...
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day, seek
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day,...
Operation Twist: RBI
Operation Twist: RBI's move to keep economy strong


Top