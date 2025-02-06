Truck driver jumps check post, dies in firing in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: A truck driver was killed in a firing incident in J&K’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

An Army statement said that a truck driver going from Srinagar to Baramulla was asked to stop near the Jamkash showroom in the Sangrama area of Sopore. The army statement described the sequence of events in detail saying, “A Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) had been set up in Baramulla on February 5, 2025, based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists."

"During the operation, security forces spotted a speeding and suspicious civilian truck. Despite multiple warnings, the vehicle failed to stop and instead accelerated while crossing the check post."

“Security forces pursued the truck for over 23 kilometers. To stop the vehicle, troops fired at its tyres, forcing it to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Upon conducting a detailed search, the injured driver was evacuated to GMC Baramulla, where he was later declared dead."

“The truck, which was fully loaded, has been taken to the nearest police station. A thorough search is underway, and investigations into the background of the driver and the vehicle’s contents are in progress”.

The deceased has been identified as Waseem Majeed Mir, 35, son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Goripora Darpora Bomai, Sopore.

After sustaining bullet injuries, he was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been kept in the hospital for further procedures.

Following the incident, senior police officials, reached GMC Baramulla to assess the situation. Police have registered a case in the incident and an investigation has been started to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the death of the civilian driver.

In the past also, some stray incidents of drivers jumping check posts by intention or in panic have been reported in the Valley. Some people jumping the checkposts have been later found to be involved in terrorist activities while at other times, innocent drivers panicked and tried to run away while being signaled to stop.