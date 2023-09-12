Trudeau finally departs for Canada after technical snag of his plane resolved

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was stranded in the national capital here for the last two days, on Tuesday afternoon finally departed for Canada after the technical snag of his aircraft was fixed.

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a post on X said, "On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and my colleagues in government, I was at the airport today to thank Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada for his presence at the G20 Summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home."

Prime Minister Trudeau was stuck in Delhi due to a technical glitch that occurred on September 10, coinciding with the conclusion of the G20 Summit. He had arrived in India on Friday evening to participate in the G20 Summit, which was hosted by India this year.

Earlier in the day, in an email response to IANS, Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary of Canada PMO said, "The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly."

Hussain said, "The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon."

During his visit, Trudeau engaged in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister to discuss a range of important issues, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.