Trump Issues Warning to Hamas: Immediate Release of Hostages or "Hell to Pay"

Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, has issued a warning to Hamas, calling for the immediate release of hostages taken during the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

On his Truth Social platform, he stated that if the hostages are not released by the time he takes office on January 20, 2025, there will be serious repercussions for those involved. Trump threatened that they would face "ALL HELL TO PAY" and would be punished more severely than anyone in US history.

Approximately 250 people were taken hostage during the assault led by Hamas, and around 100 are still being held in Gaza. Israeli officials estimate that about a third of the hostages may have died.

The Biden administration has been trying to work with Israel, Qatar, and Egypt to establish a ceasefire and facilitate the release of the hostages, but the negotiations have been challenging.

Trump criticised Israel's actions against Hamas, saying they were not enough. He expressed his belief that stronger measures were needed to deal with the situation.

Trump also promised that, if he returns to the presidency, he would take a tougher stance in the Middle East.

This suggests he would act more aggressively in dealing with Hamas and other challenges in the region.

His warning followed the release of a video by Hamas showing Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli hostage, pleading for his freedom.

This video highlighted the ongoing conflict and the uncertainty surrounding the hostages' future.