Trump shared Prime Minister Modi’s statement backing the Gaza peace plan, choosing not to add any personal remarks

Trump Gaza peace news: The former U.S. president reposted the Indian prime minister’s tweet on Truth Social but did not add any comments of his own. In the tweet, Modi said he was “optimistic that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative” and offered Modi Gaza peace support for the American peace push.

Donald Trump repost Modi comes as the White House is making a push to secure support for the plan from other countries, which the administration is billing as its most aggressive effort yet to end the ongoing Gaza crisis. The 20-point peace framework released on Monday would see an immediate ceasefire, a swap of hostages and prisoners, a gradual Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament and the establishment of a transitional authority that would be overseen by an international coalition.

Trump Modi Gaza peace plan was announced following a meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. The two leaders spoke in unison following the meeting with Trump stating that they were “beyond very close” to securing a potential deal while also stating that the U.S. will have Israel’s back if the plan is rejected by Hamas.

Netanyahu also offered a statement calling Trump a “true friend of Israel,” but he did reserve his concerns with several aspects of the deal including changes to the Palestinian Authority and the perennially contentious issue of Palestinian statehood.

Hamas has said that it will internally discuss and consult with other Palestinian groups before making a US India Gaza peace update. The proposal calls on the group to disarm, relinquish control and end the war in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza. Trump has stated that Hamas has “three or four days” to make a decision as momentum is building internationally for the peace framework.