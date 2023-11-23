Live
Just In
Tuskers kill four including two children in Assam
Highlights
Two wild elephants in Assam's Karbi Anglong district killed four people on Thursday, including a woman and two children, according to a district official.
Guwahati: Two wild elephants in Assam's Karbi Anglong district killed four people on Thursday, including a woman and two children, according to a district official.
The official stated that the elephants attacked the two adults and the children at Laloobasti in the Bokajan section of the district after they had left work and were returning from an agricultural field.
The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Kania Tiria, 28-year-old Ribika Kerketta, four-year-old Jesia Kerketta, and two-year-old Augustin Karmakar.
The officials from the forest department and a police team arrived quickly on the spot after receiving the information of the elephant attack.
The bodies were sent for autopsy reports.
