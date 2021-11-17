TV debates causing more pollution : Supreme Court

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has expressed Supreme Court's angst over TV debates for "putting statements out of context on air". Justice Ramana said debates on TV created "more pollution than anybody else".

He said even minor observations by the courts were being turned into controversial issues. Justice Ramana made the remarks during a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a student in connection with Delhi's air pollution. He said, "You want to use some issue, make us observe and then make it controversial and then only blame game will remain."

"Debates on TV are creating more pollution than everyone else." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had raised the issue of TV debates saying that he was accused of misleading the Supreme Court over the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's air pollution. The CJI responded saying, "We are not being misled."

The comments follow the Supreme Court's displeasure over stubble burning by farmers being blamed for Delhi's air pollution while prominent voices came out in support of cracker bursting during Diwali recently.