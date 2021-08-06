Twitter followed the IT rules, Next hearing will be on 10th august
Highlights
In the case of implementation of the amended IT rules going on in the Delhi High Court
New Delhi: In the case of implementation of the amended IT rules going on in the Delhi High Court, social media company Twitter said during the hearing on Friday that it has recruited the necessary posts as per rules.
The permanent appointments have been made on August 4 for the prescribed posts. At the same time, the central government said that we need to confirm this. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 10.
