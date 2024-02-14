Live
- Third round of meeting between farmers, Centre in Chandigarh on Thursday
- Maratha quotas: Special session of Legislature convened on Feb 20
- Sugriva Path to link Hanuman Garhi with Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for ‘easy darshan’
- Punjab to bear treatment cost of farmers injured in protest
- Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM Modi inaugurates UAE's first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
- AFMS, IIT Roorkee ink MoU over collaborative biomedical research
- RJD nominates Manoj Jha, Sanjay Yadav to Rajya Sabha
- Will see how KCR comes back to power: Revanth Reddy
- NCP nominates Praful Patel as Maharashtra Rajya Sabha candidate
- Govt issues guidelines for using Green Hydrogen as fuel in trucks, buses
Just In
Two Assam Congress MLAs to 'support' BJP govt
Two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das on Wednesday announced their “support” for the BJP government.
Guwahati: Two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das on Wednesday announced their “support” for the BJP government.
Both the MLAs have met the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the ongoing budget session of the assembly and tendered their support for the ruling party.
Purkayastha, a three-time MLA, has also resigned from his post of working president of the opposition just before he went to meet Chief Minister. Basanta Das was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government in Assam.
However, both the MLAs have said that they will not resign from the Congress but will support the BJP government despite being a primary member of the opposition party.
Not resigning from Congress, the MLAs have made sure to avoid the bi-elections in their constituencies.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that showing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics, the two Congress MLAs have chosen to support the government.
“They will support both the central and state governments with all public welfare initiatives and beneficial projects,” the Chief Minister said.
He said that both MLAs will not join the BJP.
Earlier, two other Congress MLAs -- Sashi Kanta Das and Siddeque Ahmed also had extended their “support” to the government but have not resigned from Congress.