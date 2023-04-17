Two houses collapse in Delhi due to cylinder blast, 9 injured 

New Delhi: Nine people, including four children, were injured after two houses collapsed in the wee hours of Monday due to a cylinder blast in outer Delhi's Kunwar Singh Nagar area.

The injured have been identified as Ajay Kumar (50), his son Mannu (16), Vikas (35), Parmod (35), Tushar alias Kushal (5), Poonam (35), Simar alias Darshna (32), Bhumi (six months) and Anna alias Tusti (5).

The official said that Tushar has been referred to higher centre for plastic surgery opinion while Simar, who had suffered 40 per cent burn injuries, has been also referred to higher centre and Anna is admitted in ICU at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director, Atul Garg, the incident took place at around 5:15 a.m. and was reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder blast.

"The building located at Block-D1 of the area collapsed due to the impact of the blast. As a result, nine persons who were inside the house at the time of the incident suffered injuries," said Garg.

The DFS personnel, along with the help of the public and PCR, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. "The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh, said that after receiving the call regarding collapse of two house at Kunwar Singh Nagar Gali no. 10, D-1 Block in Nangloi area, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Station House Officer along with police team reached the spot.

"In one house, a double-storey old building, a total of seven persons were injured while in the another house, a single-storey, two persons were injured. All the nine injured were rescued from the debris with the help of local people and fire service and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri," said the DCP.

The DCP said that the crime team and FSL Team were also called and medico-legal cases of all injured persons were obtained from the hospital.

"During enquiry, it came to notice that the buildings collapsed due to blast of a gas cylinder. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh were also informed about the incident," said the official, adding that further probe is going on.