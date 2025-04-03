Two imposters posing as police officers arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar: Two persons impersonating police officers have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday

Police said in a statement, “Two suspects were apprehended on the complaint of one Mohd Altaf Ganai, son of Mohd Ramzan Ganai, resident of Nageenpora Tral, who are fraudulently posing as Law enforcement officers to extort money from the general public."

The suspects were identified as Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohd Jamal Sheikh, resident of Saimooh and Mohd Shafi Dar, son of Gh Nabi Dar, resident of Dadsara.

The two were targeting unsuspecting citizens, falsely claiming to have police authority and demanding money under various pretexts.

“Their activities came to light after multiple complaints were received from victims who had been coerced into paying sums of money out of fear of legal consequences. On this complaint Police station Tral registered a case FIR No. 31 of 2025 under relevant sections of laws and arrested the involved accused persons. Both suspects are currently in custody and face multiple charges," the statement read..

"Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report to them if anyone is demanding money in their name,” the statement added.

Cases of imposters posing as high-ranking officials of police and bureaucracy have come to light in the past as well in the union territory.

Kiran Patel, an imposter from Gujarat posing as a high-ranking official in the PMO, was arrested in March 2023 by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar city.

He had been cheating people as a joint secretary in the PMO and even had successfully deceived some senior officers into believing his fraud.

He had a verified Twitter handle and over a thousand followers. He impersonated as an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the PMO.

Patel had travelled to several tourist places in Kashmir, including Gulmarg, claiming that the government had tasked him to look for improvements in hotel facilities in the area.

He even got a Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof SUV and official accommodation at a five-star hotel in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the administration for a ride till he was arrested.