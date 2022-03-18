  • Menu
Two killed, six injured in clash over Holi celebrations in Amethi

For representational purpose
Highlights

Two people were killed and around six injured in a clash following a dispute over celebrating Holi in a village here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Akhand Pratap Singh (32) and Shivram Pasi (55), and the incident took place in Revrhapur village under the Jamo police station limits, SHO Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said.

The police said District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Dinesh reached the village following the clash. There is heavy police presence in the area currently, they said. The SHO said Akhand Pratap Singh had a criminal past.

