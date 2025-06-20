Live
Two maoists dead Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district in exchange of fire
Highlights
A gunfight erupted in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of two Maoists. Indira Kalyan Alesela, the...
A gunfight erupted in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of two Maoists. Indira Kalyan Alesela, the Superintendent of Police for Kanker, confirmed the violent clash.
The incident unfolded when District Reserve Guard (DRG) forces were deployed after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of Maoists in a forested area near Chhotebedhia police station. The operation began early in the morning and has seen continuous exchanges of fire since then.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation, with security forces working to secure the area and ensure public safety.
