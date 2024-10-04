Two soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Kupwara

Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.



The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. when the soldiers were on patrol along the LoC, and the injured soldiers were identified as a havaldar and a naik of 19 Sikh.

"The injured soldiers were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Doctors said both the injured soldiers are stable," an official said.

It was only on Thursday that the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps' outgoing commander, Lt General Rajiv Ghai told reporters that in order to sustain the prevailing peace in Kashmir, there should be no reduction in the number of troops deployed to guard the LoC and those deputed for anti-terrorism operations.

Not only the Kashmir Valley, security forces continue to remain on high alert in the Jammu division as well after a string of hit-and-run attacks carried out by terrorists, believed to be hardcore foreign mercenaries, against the army, local police, and civilians in the hilly districts of Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi of Jammu during the last three to four months. After carrying out ambushes against the army and others in the hilly areas, the terrorists would escape into the densely forested areas of these hilly districts.

To thwart these tactics of the terrorists, over 4,000 soldiers drawn from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare were deployed in the mountain tops and densely forested areas of the Jammu division. After this revised strategy by the security forces, terrorist attacks in these districts have drastically come down. With their ubiquitous presence in these areas, the security forces have been able to establish contact (engage terrorists in gunfights) in these areas. Five terrorists have been killed so far after the security forces revisited their strategy to meet the challenge posed by the foreign mercenaries.