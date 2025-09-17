  • Menu
Two wanted in murder case arrested in Meerut

Meerut: Police have arrested two criminals, one after an encounter, in connection with a murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, an officer said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Wajid alias Bhura and his accomplice Uwais, police said.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Abhishek Tiwari said that on July 30, 2025, Mohammad Salim alias Diwana was shot dead near a mosque in Hasimpura. On the basis of CCTV footage and statements of witnesses, five accused were identified and efforts were being made to arrest them.

On the intervening night of September 15 and 16, suspicious vehicles were being checked near Kila Road. The police signalled a motorcycle rider to stop but he tried to escape by pushing the police and opened fire on the cops near the Army Farmhouse, the CO said. Wajid was injured in retaliatory firing and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the officer added. After his interrogation, police arrested his accomplice, Uwais, from the Kidwai Nagar area, he said. The police have recovered illegal weapons, cartridges and a motorcycle without a number plate from their possession.

