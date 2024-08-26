'U' in UPS stands for Modi govt's U-turns says Congress

New Delhi : The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the Centre over its announcement of the Unified Pension Scheme, saying the 'U' in UPS stands for the Modi government's "U-turns". The opposition party also alleged that the UPS appears to be an attack on Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

Taking a dig at the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The 'U' in UPS stands for Modi Govt's U turns! Post June 4, the power of the people has prevailed over the arrogance of power of the Prime Minister." "Rollback in the budget regarding Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation. Sending Waqf Bill to JPC. Rollback of Broadcast Bill. Rollback of Lateral Entry," he said in a post on X.



"We will keep ensuring accountability and protect 140 crore Indians from this despotic government," the Congress chief said. The Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged that the UPS appears to be an attack on Dalits, tribals and backward classes. "In many states, the upper age limit for government jobs for reserved category is 40 years. In UPSC, this limit is 37 years. Under the unified pension scheme, it is mandatory to render 25 years of service to get a full pension," Khera said.



In such a situation, how will Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes employees avail this facility, he asked. "Now the government should tell whether it wants to end the upper age limit facility available to the underprivileged or wants to deprive them of full pension?" Khera said on X.

