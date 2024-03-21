Uddhav Thackeray meets Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President, Uddhav Thackeray paid a courtesy call on Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj at his Kolhapur palace on Thursday and promised to campaign for him.

Former CM Thackeray was accompanied by his son Tejas Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut at the meeting with the Chhatrapati, who is all set to be the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s united candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He will be contesting on a Congress ticket from Kolhapur.

The Chhatrapati and his family members warmly greeted the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, exchanged flowers and pleasantries before posing for a mini-army of mediapersons.

“We have enjoyed close family relations with the Chhatrapati family since my grandfather’s days… and will continue in the same vein even for the future generations. I have sought his blessings,” said ex-CM Thackeray.

He expressed confidence that the Chhatrapati would be victorious from the erstwhile royal city of Kolhapur and promised to campaign for him as well as attend the MVA poll rallies for him.

He promised that Shiv Sena (UBT) cadres would work wholeheartedly for the Chhatrapati.

In a warm gesture, barely two weeks ago, the Chhatrapati’s son, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati bowed out of the poll race after it became clear that his father would be the MVA candidate from Kolhapur and promised to work for his victory.