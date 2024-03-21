Live
- IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for $337 million bailout
- ED copied data of Kejriwal's electronic gadgets
- BS Maqbool campaigns in various areas in Kadiri, asks people to vote for YSRCP
- Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav
- IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house
- I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections
- Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI
- Vellampally Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency
- YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief
Just In
Uddhav Thackeray meets Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President, Uddhav Thackeray paid a courtesy call on Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj at his Kolhapur palace on Thursday and promised to campaign for him.
Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President, Uddhav Thackeray paid a courtesy call on Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj at his Kolhapur palace on Thursday and promised to campaign for him.
Former CM Thackeray was accompanied by his son Tejas Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut at the meeting with the Chhatrapati, who is all set to be the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s united candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He will be contesting on a Congress ticket from Kolhapur.
The Chhatrapati and his family members warmly greeted the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, exchanged flowers and pleasantries before posing for a mini-army of mediapersons.
“We have enjoyed close family relations with the Chhatrapati family since my grandfather’s days… and will continue in the same vein even for the future generations. I have sought his blessings,” said ex-CM Thackeray.
He expressed confidence that the Chhatrapati would be victorious from the erstwhile royal city of Kolhapur and promised to campaign for him as well as attend the MVA poll rallies for him.
He promised that Shiv Sena (UBT) cadres would work wholeheartedly for the Chhatrapati.
In a warm gesture, barely two weeks ago, the Chhatrapati’s son, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati bowed out of the poll race after it became clear that his father would be the MVA candidate from Kolhapur and promised to work for his victory.