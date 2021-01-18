UK invites PM Narendra Modi to G7 summit

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in-person for the G7 summit to be held in the Cornwall region from June 11 to 13.

Johnson is expected to visit India ahead of the G7 summit, said a press release by the British High Commission. He cancelled his planned trip to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Britain.

The UK Prime Minister says he wants to use Britain's presidency of the G7 to forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the Covid-19 crisis in a pro-free trade and sustainable way.

"Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced," he said. "It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future," he added.

Terming India as 'pharmacy of the world', the UK lauded the efforts regarding the production of coronavirus vaccine and said, "India already supplies more than 50 per cent of the world's vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic."

Apart from India, the UK has also invited leaders from Australia and South Korea amidst talk of expanding the grouping to include the three countries as well.

The summit in June will address shared challenges, from beating coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery.