U'khand Guv unfurls Tricolour to mark 74th Republic Day

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Thursday unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhawan and the Parade Ground here to mark the 74th Republic Day celebrations. He inspected a parade by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Uttarakhand Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Home Guards, Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

He also watched folk music and dance performances by local artists. Tableaux by different departments were also presented during the Parade Ground event. The tableaux by the Horticulture, Tourism and Education departments placed first, second and third, respectively while the CRPF's second platoon, Garhwal Rifles' first battalion and the Uttarakhand Mahila Dal's fifth platoon occupied the top three positions among those who performed at the parade.

The governor and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also honoured the four first responders who came to the aid of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after his car crash on December 30. Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into the road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother. Haryana Roadways driver Sushil Kumar, conductor Paramjit Nayan and local residents Nishu and Rajat -- who rescued Pant from the burning vehicle -- were each given a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, a shawl and a citation.

Singh and Dhami also unveiled a vision document of Uttarakhand Police on the occasion. Governor's Medals for Distinguished Services were awarded to six police officers, including Deputy Inspector General and Senior Superintendent of Police (Dehradun) Dalip Singh Kunwar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Special Task Force) Ayush Aggrawal. Police Medals and Police Medals for Distinguished Services were conferred on eleven officials. At the Raj Bhawan ceremony, the governor saluted the Tricolour and paid tributes to the protagonists of India's Independence movement and the Constitution makers.