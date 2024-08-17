U'khand nurse raped, killed

Rudrapur: A nurse of a private hospital here has been allegedly raped and killed with her face crushed with a stone by the accused who dumped her body in a vacant plot in a Uttar Pradesh village near the Uttarakhand border, police said on Friday.

Missing since July 30 while returning home from work, the nurse's body was recovered from Dibdiba village on August 8 with her face mutilated beyond recognition, Superintendent of Police of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar Manjunath TC said.

According to police, the accused, after committing the crime, looted all the money from her purse, her mobile phone and other valuables and fled. The spot from where the nurse's body was recovered is not far from her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district which is on the border of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. Police began an investigation into the case after the victim's sister lodged a missing complaint on July 31, a day after the incident.

SSP Manjunath said the victim was traced with the help of CCTV footage and by tracking the location of her mobile phone. The accused, Dharmendra, who worked as a labourer in Uttarakhand's Gadarpur, was arrested from Rajasthan on August 13, the police officer said, adding the accused hails from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.