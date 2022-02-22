Ukraine Crisis: Evacuation Operation started for Indians Citizens, First Air India flight took off for Ukraine 

New Delhi: India has started evacuation operation for Indian citizens living in Ukraine and adjoining areas amidst the deepening fear of attack on Ukraine. Today at 7:40 am the first special aircraft of Air India took off for Ukraine. India has deployed Dreamliner B-787 aircraft with more than 200 seats for this special operation. Apart from this, two more flights will be operated from India in February. The second flight will fly to Ukraine on 24 February and the third on 26 February.

The United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting amid Russia's declaration of two Ukrainian cities as independent and orders to send troops. In this, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said that the increasing tension on Ukraine's border with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. In these developments the peace and security of the region will be disturbed.He said that more than 20,000 Indian students and citizens are living in different parts of Ukraine. The safety of Indians is our priority.He said that India insists on both sides to exercise restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts.