Unassuming Padma Shri awardee yet to realise ‘prestigious recognition’

Mysuru : The taste of honey and ghee is familiar to him, but the Padma Shri award remains an unfamiliar one for Somanna, an innocent yet resolute figure in the fight for the rights of tribal communities. Having spent four decades championing the cause of the tribal people in and around HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district, Somanna recently received the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Responding to the honour bestowed upon him, Somanna, with childlike innocence, expressed, “I have not grown to that level. We are tribals who bring greens from the forest, cook it, and eat it for a living. We know the taste of honey.” He candidly admitted that he does not comprehend the significance of the Padma Shri award, suggesting that one needs to experience it personally.

For nearly forty years, Somanna, hailing from Motte Haadi (colony) of HD Kote taluk, has been a staunch advocate for the rights of the tribal communities. His efforts have centered around implementing a report containing 35 suggestions to the government, safeguarding the rights of tribal people within forests, preventing their displacement, and securing land for their habitation. He also emphasizes the importance of establishing their rights through tribal songs while addressing issues like poverty and illiteracy among tribals.Despite only having a fourth-grade education, Somanna, aged 66, embarked on his journey to fight for the rights of tribals in 1978. Faced with financial challenges for the fight, his wife supported him by discreetly contributing her gold chain. The burden of responsibility grew on Somanna’s shoulders after the untimely demise of his father and mother. With nine children in the family, the struggle for survival led Somanna’s father to enlist him as a serf at a young age. Despite facing adversity, Somanna dedicated himself to fighting for the basic facilities and rights of the tribal people. The Padma Shri award has brought immense joy to Somanna, who sees it as encouragement to continue his fight for justice. His humble demeanour and unwavering commitment underscore the significance of recognizing individuals dedicated to the betterment of marginalized communities.