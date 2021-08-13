Unbiased, credible & considerate to readers

There are many newspapers in Delhi, but over the years we have relied on Hans India for getting the information and news that are unbiased.

The quality of journalism and news credibility of The Hans India has undoubtedly increased with time.

We appreciate their endeavor to give enough space to readers opinion.

Completing a decade is really achieving a big milestone.

I hope The Hans will keep adapting itself to the latest trends while following its core values.We wish entire team to continue their endeavors and keep reaching greater and unprecedented heights.

Pradeep Mishra CMD, REPL, Delhi