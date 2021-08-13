  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Unbiased, credible & considerate to readers

Pradeep Mishra
x

Pradeep Mishra

Highlights

There are many newspapers in Delhi, but over the years we have relied on Hans India for getting the information and news that are unbiased

There are many newspapers in Delhi, but over the years we have relied on Hans India for getting the information and news that are unbiased.

The quality of journalism and news credibility of The Hans India has undoubtedly increased with time.

We appreciate their endeavor to give enough space to readers opinion.

Completing a decade is really achieving a big milestone.

I hope The Hans will keep adapting itself to the latest trends while following its core values.We wish entire team to continue their endeavors and keep reaching greater and unprecedented heights.

Pradeep Mishra CMD, REPL, Delhi

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X