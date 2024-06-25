Undeclared emergency under BJP's rule: Oppn

New Delhi:Opposition leaders hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Emergency" remark on Monday, calling the 10 years of his government an "undeclared emergency". Slamming Modi over his remarks, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the prime minister delivered a longer-than-usual customary address "but clearly, even after the moral and political defeat, the arrogance remains".

"Narendra Modiji, you are giving advice to the opposition. You are reminding us of the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of undeclared emergency, which was ended by the people," Kharge said in a post on X. "People have given their mandate against Modiji. Despite this, if he has become the Prime Minister, then he should work," he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister has shown no evidence that he has understood the true meaning of the people's verdict, "which saw him eking out only a narrow and dubious win in Varanasi".

“The non-biological PM who suffered a resounding personal, political and moral defeat in the Lok Sabha elections has just given his usual ‘desh ke naam sandesh’ outside the Parliament as the 18th Lok Sabha prepares to commence its tenure.



He has said nothing new and as usual, resorted to diversion,” Ramesh said on X. “Let him be under no doubt: the INDIA Janbandhan will hold him to account for every minute. He stands brutally exposed,” the Congress leader added.

Asked about Modi’s remarks on Emergency, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav evaded a direct reply and said, “I thank the wise people of India, who voted to protect the Constitution. The people got tired waiting for achche din (good days). I hope the people will have happy days in the future.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra said the ruling BJP fell short of a majority in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls as the people of the country have realised that it is against the Constitution. “From 303, the BJP is down to 240 seats. It is running a minority government. It kept saying ‘400 paar’ but could not even get a simple majority.