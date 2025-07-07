'Ungaludan Stalin’ camps to be held from July 15 across Chennai wards

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch the next phase of its flagship citizen outreach programme, ‘Ungaludan Stalin’, from July 15, bringing a range of civic and welfare services directly to residents across all 200 wards in the city.

According to an official release, six wards will host the first set of camps on the opening day — Ward 25 (Madhavaram Zone), Ward 38 (Tondiarpet Zone), Ward 76 (Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone), Ward 109 (Teynampet Zone), Ward 143 (Valasaravakkam Zone), and Ward 168 (Adyar Zone).

The camps will function between 9 A.M. and 3 P.M. The initiative, personally overseen by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, aims to address residents’ grievances, ensure delivery of welfare schemes, and improve access to public services.

Each ward will host two such camps between July 15 and October 31, ensuring comprehensive citywide coverage.

In total, around 2,000 trained volunteers will be involved in the programme.

Beginning Monday, volunteers will start distributing application forms door-to-door across selected areas, along with detailed information on available services, required documents, and the process for availing benefits.

Residents will have access to on-the-spot grievance redressal, document verification, welfare enrolments, and even medical services at these camps.

Once applications are submitted, officials will ensure they are processed within 45 days, the Corporation stated.

The programme will roll out in phases, with Phase 1 covering 109 wards between July 15 and August 14. The remaining wards will be covered in subsequent phases through October.

‘Ungaludan Stalin’ was initially conceptualised as a grassroots governance model that encourages direct citizen engagement.

The camps act as platforms where residents can submit applications for old age pensions, smart ration cards, birth/death certificates, house tax-related corrections, and more — all under one roof.

Officials said this model has helped speed up service delivery, reduce bureaucratic delays, and foster greater trust between the public and the administration.

Residents are encouraged to participate actively and make use of the services provided, as this initiative continues to be a crucial link between government and grassroots.