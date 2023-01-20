Union Budget 2023 might be presented in new Parliament building

During the upcoming budget session of the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman might present the Union Budget 2023-24 at the new Parliament building on February 1. Preparations for presenting this year's Budget is going on in full swing.

According to sources, the construction work for the new Parliament House is almost complete and is expected to be ready by the end of January.

Therefore, preparations have also started for the upcoming Budget session to be held at the new Parliament building.

Although a final decision on this count is yet to be taken, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has already started making new identity cards for the MPs of different parties for entry into the new Parliament House.

The Budget session will commence on January 31 and is likely to continue till April 6, with a break between February 14 and March 12.

As per tradition, on the first day of Budget session on January 31, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament.

On February 1, Sitharaman will present the Budget for FY 2023-24.

According to sources, efforts are being made to hold both the President's address and the Union Budget in the new building of the Parliament House.

And if need arises, the proceedings of the remaining days of the new House can be conducted at the old Parliament building.

Sources said that the fencing between the existing and the new Parliament House building has been removed.

The work of exterior decoration of the new Parliament building has already started and if no technical problems arise, this time the Budget session can be started from the new Parliament House. In case this is not possible due to some technical fault, efforts will be made to hold the second phase of the Budget session in the new Parliament House.