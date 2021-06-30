Union Cabinet Approved BharatNet in 16 states of Country 

New Delhi: In the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Viability Gap Funding of Rs 19,041 crore was approved for BharatNet in 16 states of the country.

The Union Cabinet approved the BharatNet implementation strategy through PPP model to provide broadband internet facility to villages in 16 states of the country.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has taken a historic decision in this direction to reach every village on the information highway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August that will bring optical fiber broadband through BharatNet in six lakh villages in 1000 days.



The cabinet approved the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme).The scheme aims to improve operational efficiency and financial stability of all DISCOMs/Power Departments except private sector DISCOMs by providing conditional financial assistance to strengthen infrastructure.



Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the cabinet today approved that decision, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman two days ago.

