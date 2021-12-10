Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says first Covid vaccine dose given to 86 per cent of eligible population
Highlights
Sharing data about the COVID vaccination levels in other countries, including the US, Germany and France, Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has been doing well on the vaccination front.
