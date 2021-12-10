  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says first Covid vaccine dose given to 86 per cent of eligible population

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya
x

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | Twitter)

Highlights

Sharing data about the COVID vaccination levels in other countries, including the US, Germany and France, Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has been doing well on the vaccination front.

Sharing data about the COVID vaccination levels in other countries, including the US, Germany and France, Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has been doing well on the vaccination front.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X