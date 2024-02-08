 Union Health Ministry Drops Poonam Pandey from Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign After Fake Death Stunt 

The Union Health Ministry has decided to remove actor-model Poonam Pandey from its national cervical cancer awareness campaign. This decision follows a series of controversial incidents surrounding Poonam's involvement, including a recent fake death stunt orchestrated by her and her team.

Speculation had been rife about Poonam's potential role as the face of the campaign, with rumors suggesting ongoing discussions between her team and ministry officials. However, official sources have now confirmed that Poonam will not be considered for the position.

The controversy surrounding Poonam Pandey erupted earlier this month when reports surfaced claiming that she had succumbed to cervical cancer. These reports, which turned out to be fabricated, were part of a publicity stunt aimed at drawing attention to the importance of cervical cancer awareness.

Poonam Pandey, in a video posted on her Instagram account on February 3, clarified that she was indeed alive and used the opportunity to advocate for greater awareness and prevention of cervical cancer. She emphasized the significance of the HPV vaccine and early detection tests in combating the disease.

However, the stunt drew widespread criticism, particularly from those within the cancer community and on social media platforms. Many condemned the insensitivity of using a serious illness for publicity purposes.

Schbang, the media company involved in orchestrating Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt, issued an apology following the backlash. While acknowledging their role in the controversial campaign, they defended its intentions, citing the importance of raising awareness about cervical cancer.