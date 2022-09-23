Union Minister Amit Shah Accuses Bihar C.M. of Backstabbing Anti-Congress Politics 

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a mega rally in Bihar's Purnia, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form a government in the state with full majority in 2025. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, held a 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha', a first such mega rally since the fall out with its former political ally, Janata Dal (United).

The senior BJP leader said that the massive gathering at Purnia's 'Rangbhoomi ground' is a warning for Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Lalu Yadav's RJD and that the current Bihar government has only a limited number of days left in power. The BJP leader also said that ever since the JD(U)-RJD coalition party came into power in Bihar, there has been an "environment of fear" in the state.

Taking a sharp jab at the current Bihar Chief Minister, Shah said, "In the hope of becoming prime minister, Nitish Kumar has made the sin of backstabbing the very ideology of anti-Congress, sitting on the lap of RJD and Congress by throttling. I want to ask the people of Bihar, by taking ownership of power in this way can Nitish Kumar become the Prime Minister of the country?"

Shah also warned RJD chief Lalu Yadav against Nitish Kumar saying that Kumar may betray him as well and join hands with Congress in the near future. Expressing optimism over BJPs future in Bihar, the union minister said that while the public gave CM Nitish Kumar the benefit of the doubt for long, in the next elections neither Lalu's RJD nor Nitish's JD(U) will come to power.

"Nitish Kumar does not have any political ideology. He may drop socialism and can also go with Lalu, can also do caste politics. He may leave Congress and side with the leftists. He can leave RJD and join the BJP. Their only value is to continue to remain in power," Shah said, taking a dig at Nitish Kumar.