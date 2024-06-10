Union Minister Chouhan seeks blessings from ex-Prez Kovind, LK Advani before start of new inning

Bhopal: A day after senior BJP leader and four-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made his debut in the Union Cabinet, he met veteran leader LK Advani on Monday.



Accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh, the newly-elected Lok Sabha MP paid a courtesy visit to former Deputy PM Advani in New Delhi and sought his blessings for the new inning.

Before that, he met former President Ram Nath Kovind at the latter's residence.

Chouhan also met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and BJP President JP Nadda, who is now a Cabinet colleague.

Chouhan won the Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, around 60 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Although, this is the sixth-time that Chouhan has been elected as a Lok Sabha MP, he took oath as Union Minister for the very first time.

Before it, the veteran leader served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for over 17 years between 2005 and 2023.

Apart from Chouhan, two other BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Virendra Khatik were inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet on Sunday.

Two other BJP MPs from the state, Savitri Thakur and Durgadas Uike were sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS).

Notably, the BJP has won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh against 28 in 2019 and 27 in 2014.