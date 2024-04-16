Union Minister Gadkari promises speedy transformation of Nagpur

Nagpur: Union Minister and BJP nominee Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday released a 20-page vision (Vachannama-manifesto), and promised to speed up transformation of his constituency Nagpur and around with further development of infrastructure, agriculture and industry, health, sports, culture and tourism and thereby boost employment generation.

Gadkari has proposed the expansion of Nagpur Metro, construction of flyover connecting north and south Nagpur, Nagnadi beautification scheme, expansion of air services, CNG-based bus services and modernisation of bus stops and solid waste management projects. He has also proposed the promotion of renewable energy.

In the municipal limits, Gadkari has assured the implementation of an integrated sewage disposal scheme with the active participation of civic bodies and with the financial assistance from the state and the Centre. The solar energy schemes will be implemented in the jurisdiction of civic bodies that will lead to savings of Rs 100 crore.

Gadkari has promised to make Nagpur a pharmaceutical hub and thereby making the medicines available at affordable rates to the people. This apart, he has proposed development of a defence manufacturing hub in MIHAN (Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur). He has also assured white revolution through Mother Dairy and various milk development schemes.

In the education and employment generation, Gadkari said he will make efforts to bring in global universities and central research centres, establishment of Vidarbha Institute for Forest Research and Education, develop IT parks and an IT hub. He hopes that over 50,000 jobs will be generated annually with the promotion of key sectors in Nagpur and around.

In the health sector, Gadkari has proposed the expansion and strengthening of All India Institute of Medical Sciences and modernisation of medical services and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Mayo hospital.