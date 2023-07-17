United we stand-26 Opposition parties converge at Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least 26 ‘like-minded’ political parties and 53 leaders have started arriving in Bengaluru for the second-high profile Opposition unity meeting, to decide their strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from discussing the strategy to take on the BJP led NDA government at the Lok Sabha elections, this meeting is also likely to decide over a name for the alliance. The slogan of this meeting is ‘United We Stand’.

The Bengaluru meeting comes less than a month after the first such high-profile meeting, that took place in Patna, Bihar on June 23.

The gathering is being seen as a boost to Opposition unity, as 11 additional parties will join the gathering this time, the Congress party said. Some key agendas to expected to be discussed in the meeting include joint programmes at the national level, strategy on upcoming Parliament session among other issues.

Earlier, the Congress held a press briefing where it slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over a number of issues including the Manipur violence and the recent Maharashtra political crisis, involving the NCP party. On BJP's plan to hold a NDA-led meet of 30 parties in Delhi on Tuesday, the Congress said it was a result of the Opposition meet in Patna and that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “baffled” by the Opposition's unity.

at a hotel in Taj West End Hotel in the evening as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has been deputed as in-charge to monitor all the preparations for the meeting. Arrangements have been made for all the opposition leaders to stay at a five-star hotel in the city.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat...I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out..."