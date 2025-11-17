Unity March held in Ahmedabad to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

Ahmedabad: As part of the statewide celebrations commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Unity March was organised in the Ghatlodia Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

State BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, ministers Rushikesh Patel and Darshana Vaghela, and several other dignitaries attended the event held at Bopal-Ambli.

The march commenced from the Khodiyar Temple in Ambli village after the Chief Minister, ministers and senior leaders offered prayers and took part in a tree plantation drive. Before the procession began, participants took an oath to adopt swadeshi products, reinforcing the spirit of self-reliance and national pride.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to Sardar Patel, describing him as “the symbol of India’s unity and integrity,” and extended best wishes to citizens participating in Unity Marches across all Assembly constituencies.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had honoured Sardar Patel’s legacy by building the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, which stands as a global symbol of India’s strength and historical greatness.

The Chief Minister highlighted Patel’s monumental contribution in integrating 562 princely states after Independence as the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Patel added that the abrogation of Article 370 under PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had further strengthened the vision of “One India, United India,” from Kutch to Cuttack and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

He also said India is progressing toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy under PM Modi’s leadership, guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Urging people to commit themselves to unity, national integration, and the adoption of swadeshi products, he called upon citizens to contribute to building a developed India by 2047.

The event saw participation from Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, city BJP president Prerak Shah, MPs Dinesh Makwana and Narhari Amin, MLAs, members of royal families, monks, and a large number of party workers and residents.